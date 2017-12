The as-yet unrevealed Mazda CX-8 three-row crossover announced last month is not on the cards for Australia, despite our market’s overwhelming demand for SUVs Instead, the vaguely mysterious new six- and seven-seater SUV is being produced in Japan exclusively for the domestic market, where it will sit above the five-seat CX-5. This makes the CX-8 the second all-new Mazda SUV line that won’t come to Australia in very recent memory, with the low-slung CX-4 crossover restricted to China only. …