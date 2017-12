Brace yourselves, folks! We've just spied Ford's craziest and most powerful Ranger yet, the Ford Ranger Raptor. As exclusively revealed by CarAdvice in June 2015, Ford is working on a powerful, off-road-focused Ranger with an overhauled the ride and handling setup, expected to be released in 2019. The vehicle we photographed in 2015 was Ford's first prototype of the Ranger Raptor and was likely testing the first iteration of engines, water fording, suspension and off-roading tyres. …