Car Comparisons

You could pitch an XJR against a Panamera, or an F-Type against a Boxster or Cayman. Yet the absolute domination of SUVs in today’s sales numbers suggests the most relevant Jaguar versus Porsche comparison pits the F-Pace against the Macan. Many automotive purists would prefer neither existed, believing them to be a slight on two brands with impeccable sporting pedigrees.
SUVs are such a widely accepted part of the automotive landscape these days that few batted an eyelid when Jaguar, after 80-odd years of racing cars, and manufacturing sporty coupes and sports sedans, released the F-Pace soft-roader in 2016. (And this, after years of denying it would tread on sister company Land Rover’s toes, of course.)