2017 is almost over. It's time for Christmas parties, sunshine and rose-tinted reflection on the year gone by. But here at CarAdvice, we aren't taking our foot off the pedal just yet – instead, we're taking the chance to look back at some of the most interesting, exciting and downright strange stories published this year. Here are five of the technical breakthroughs we found most interesting this year, and when you can expect to see them on production cars. …