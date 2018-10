The next-generation Jaguar XJ could be reborn as an all-electric flagship limousine when it launches sometime next year, according to a new report out of the UK. Autocar claims it has learned from an anonymous source the XJ will become the technology showcase for the brand with its all-electric powertrain while also previewing a new design direction - it's believed it will become a swoopy five-door liftback, a la the Panamera. …