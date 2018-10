Kia has used its popular (in America, at least) Soul EV to trial a new wireless charging system, making it easier to keep your battery-powered vehicle topped up at home. Developed in tandem with the Kia America Technical Centre (HATCI) and Mojo, a wireless technology company, the charger is the culmination of a three-year development process. The compact charging pad is capable of a 10kW charge rate, and the development team has chased an 85 per cent grid-to-vehicle efficiency figure. …