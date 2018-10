The Volvo XC90 is set to get some serious autonomous driving technology early next decade, according to a new report out of the US. Speaking with The Car Connection, Volvo's senior vice president, Henrik Green, said the next-generation XC90 will be able to transport "sleeping passengers" to their destination on "limited roadways" – likely referring to highways and freeways. In emergency situations, the system wouldn't default to driver control either. …