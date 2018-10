Nissan Australia has confirmed it is working to bring Apple CarPlay compatibility to its range, but it's yet to provide a concrete time-frame – nor a definitive model – for the smartphone-mirroring technology's local debut. Speaking with CarAdvice at the local launch of the updated Qashqai SUV (stay tuned for the review on Friday), the new local Nissan boss, Stephen Lester, said Apple CarPlay will become the norm in the range "very soon". …