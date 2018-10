Ateco Australia has announced pricing and specs for the new base Maserati Levante, set to cost $125,000 before on-road costs. Power in the base Levante comes from a twin-turbo V6 petrol engine making 257kW of power and 500Nm of torque, for a 6.0-second sprint to 100km/h and a 251km/h top speed. It's hooked up exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission, putting power to all four wheels through the brand's Q4 system, complete with a limited-slip differential on the rear axle. …