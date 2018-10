The refreshed Abarth 595 range has been revealed in the UK, headlined by new exterior colour options and an upgraded exhaust system on select variants. UPDATE, 12/10/118: We've added a full gallery of images for the updated Abarth 595. Click here for more pictures As before, the 595 is offered in four trim levels in Great Britain: 595, 595 Trofeo, 595 Turismo, and 595 Competizione, and two body styles – hatchback and convertible. …