The all-new 2016 Ford GT supercar has been revealed, with Ford claiming the stunning, swoopy new two-door coupe pushes the boundaries with a carbonfibre body, a new high-power EcoBoost turbocharged engine and advanced aerodynamics. Described by the blue oval brand as its "most extreme offering", the company claims the new mid-engined Ford GT features "race-proven technology" and that it has been "engineered to keep company with exotics when it goes into production in 2016". …