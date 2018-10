The new Mercedes-AMG GT3 race car will make its debut at the Geneva motor show at the beginning of March. Very little is known about Mercedes-Benz and AMG's upcoming entry into the world of GT3 racing, with the company simply stating that the new car "complies with FIA GT3 race regulations". The only other morsel of confirmed information is that "the superb racetrack performance of the road-going [Mercedes-AMG] GT forms the ideal basis on which to model the new Mercedes-AMG GT3". …