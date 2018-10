The 450th and final Bugatti Veyron, dubbed La Finale, has been sold and built, and will be on display at the upcoming 2015 Geneva motor show. Alongside it on the Geneva stage in the first week of March will be the first Bugatti Veyron. As you'd expect, Bugatti isn't revealing the identity of the purchaser of the last ever Veyron, except to say that it is a "customer from the Middle East". …