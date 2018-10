After what feels like years of leaks, teasers and spy shots, the all-new Honda Civic Type R has finally been unveiled in full ahead of its debut at this week's 2015 Geneva motor show. The turbocharged Honda Civic Type R hot hatch is said to be the most powerful and fastest front-drive model ever to be sold, with its 2.0-litre turbocharged VTEC four-cylinder engine reportedly producing 231kW of power at 6500rpm and 400Nm of torque at 2500rpm. …