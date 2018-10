Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that the Range Rover Evoque Convertible will be heading into production. According to the company, the Evoque Convertible will be produced at the company's Halewood plant in the UK and will head into showrooms from 2016. We're waiting to hear back about Australian availability and on-sale timing. Range Rover first toyed with idea of an Evoque Convertible when it unveiled the concept car (below) back at the 2012 Geneva motor show. …