The new more affordable McLaren Sports Series has been confirmed as one of the debutants at the 2015 New York motor show. In the video above, a camouflaged Sports Series prototype is shown haring around a snow covered test track with the rasp of the new car's engine performing duties as the teaser's soundtrack. The Sports Series is currently being developed under the codename P13, and is envisioned as McLaren's rival to the Porsche 911 and Mercedes-AMG GT. …