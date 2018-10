The next-generation Nissan Maxima was unveiled overnight at the 2015 New York auto show. Under the bonnet there's a 3.5-litre V6 driving the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission. With 60 percent of its parts claimed to be new, the 3.5-litre V6 produces a maximum of 224kW of power. In the USA, the Maxima is estimated to attain a fuel economy rating of 7.8L/100km (30mpg). …