The new Skoda Kamiq crossover has been officially revealed ahead of its debut at the Beijing motor show later this week, with the new model to go on sale in China in just a "couple of months" time. Joining the larger Karoq and Kodiaq in the Czech brand's Chinese line-up, the Kamiq is the littlest member of its SUV family, measuring 4390mm long, 1781mm wide and 1593mm tall – roughly the same size as a Nissan Qashqai. …