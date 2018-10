The Mercedes-Benz Concept GLC Coupe revealed over the weekend ahead of its premiere at the Shanghai motor show this week is a sure sign of the company’s intention to release a BMW X4 rival in the near future. This, the latest step in Mercedes-Benz’s expanded push into the booming SUV space worldwide, is billed as a “near-production-standard study” that downsized the formula the company uses on the 170mm longer GLE Coupe, which it revealed in January this year. …