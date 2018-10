Overnight, GM revealed its next-generation Opel Astra five-door hatch, as well as its English counterpart, the Vauxhall Astra, prior to its public debut at the Frankfurt motor show in the middle of September. The Astra is said to be quite a fair bit lighter than the model it will soon replace. On the scales, the new Astra weighs at least 120 kilograms less than the outgoing car, while some models will be up to 200 kilograms more svelte. …