This week's Frankfurt motor show has brought an unveiling for the hotted-up Suzuki Vitari S and, although not yet confirmed for us, Suzuki Australia is known to be keen. The Vitara S is the first model to feature the company's new 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbocharged direct-injection petrol engine. In Euro-spec trim, the new 1.4-litre motor has been tuned to deliver 103kW of power and 220Nm of torque. …