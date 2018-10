The growing global joint-venture between Mazda and Toyota could have implications for Australia’s massive light commercial sector. There are whispers that the next Mazda BT-50 one-tonne ute could be twinned with the Toyota HiLux, rather than the Ford Ranger as it is at present. Ford and Mazda have made utes together for multiple generations — Ford used to have a large interest in the Japanese brand — and are partners in an AutoAlliance plant in Thailand that makes the BT-50 and Ranger. …