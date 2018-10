Subaru will use this month’s Tokyo motor show to preview the replacements for two of its most important models: the Forester mid-sized SUV and the small Impreza. The SUV concept shown here is the latest in Subaru’s ongoing ‘Viziv’ series, known this time as the Viziv Future Concept. Subaru has yet to confirm the Future Concept as a preview of the new Forester, but, apart from its three-door design, it’s no challenge to imagine this stylised SUV transforming into a showroom-ready family car. …