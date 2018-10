Volkswagen says it’s still committed to diesel engines, despite the problems of its emissions cheating scandal. Speaking to the media at the Tokyo motor show today, the Volkswagen brand’s CEO of passenger cars, Herbert Diess, apologised for his company’s actions before stating to journalists that diesel engines still make sense for both emissions regulations and certain types of vehicles. “We will fix these diesel engines.” Diess said in regards to the EA189 'dieselgate' engines. …