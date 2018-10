The jurors for the 2016 European Car of the Year award have handed down a list of the final models in the running for this year’s prize, to be revealed at March’s Geneva motor show. Shortlisted from a group of forty nominees announced in July, today’s list of seven vehicles includes four premium marques and three volume-selling brands. All but one are of the passenger variety, with the new Mazda MX-5 standing out as the only pure sports offering in the pack. …