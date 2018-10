It seems the Range Rover Evoque Convertible has started something of a trend, with the Volkswagen T-Cross Breeze concept convertible SUV making its debut at the 2016 Geneva motor show. If the Volkswagen T-Cross name sounds familiar, that's because the German brand has used a similar moniker for a concept model smaller than the Tiguan in the past - that show car was known as the T-Roc. …