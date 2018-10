If you're anything like me, you would have become weak at the knees when the Bugatti Chiron was unveiled at the 2016 Geneva motor show. That knee weakness then turned to hot flushes when the wraps were taken off the Koenigsegg Regera. While it's not as quick as the Chiron to 100km/h (a little over 2.8 seconds v. 2.5s), the limitation of being rear-wheel drive wears off very quickly as it races to 400km/h from standstill in around 20 seconds. …