There will be a new Mercedes-AMG GLC63 SUV and a Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe, and neither of them will use the same drivetrain as the C63 range. CarAdvice learnt this exclusive detail about the not-yet-revealed high-performance version of the GLC63 in an exclusive one-on-one interview with Mercedes-AMG CEO Tobias Moers, who was on hand at the show to unveil the Mercedes-AMG GLC43 model (pictured) that will plug the gap between the regular GLC range and the yet-to-be-revealed, full-fat GLC63. …