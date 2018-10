The interior of the Lexus UX Concept has been shown off prior to the car's full debut at the 2016 Paris motor show. While the exterior of the concept vehicle may provide us with strong hints about a future sub-NX crossover, the design of the UX Concept's interior gazes further off into the distance. Along with the not-for-production styling, the concept's interior features 3D displays for its instrumentation and infotainment systems. …