Daimler has teased the new Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet that it will debut at next week's Los Angeles motor show. Over the weekend, the German luxury car maker put out a short teaser video on its social media accounts, giving us a glimpse at the new high-end convertible. The Mercedes-Maybach versions of the S-Class feature an even longer wheelbase than the long-wheelbase sedan, as well as accompanying changes to the design aft of the B-pillar, including new doors, roof, and rear section. …