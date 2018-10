Mazda Australia says the recently unveiled 2017 Mazda CX-5 will only strengthen what has been the best-selling SUV in Australia for the last two years, giving existing and potential new buyers a reason to pick the Japanese brand. Asked what the company's expectations are of the new CX-5, Mazda Australia boss, Martin Benders, told the Australian media attending the Los Angeles motor show that he sees largely “more of the same” in regards to maintaining market share and the models appeal. …