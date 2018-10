Better known for its use in smartphones and tablets, Google's Android operating system could soon power entire infotainment systems. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week, technology companies Panasonic, Qualcomm and Google have taken the concept of Android Auto one step further, presenting a standalone infotainment system running Android 7.0 Nougat software. The system also includes an LTE modem and the hardware necessary to make it operational in a vehicle. …