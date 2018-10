The reborn Ford Bronco will have a strong Australian connection, because it will be based on a version of the body-on-frame T6 architecture that underpins the Ranger and Everest. As Ford followers will know already, the T6 platform and the two vehicles it presently handles were developed by Ford Asia Pacific’s regional R&D hub based in Melbourne. The Ranger has leaf rear suspension, while the Everest has a more SUV-friendly setup with a Watt's linkage. …