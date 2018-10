A single, show-all photo of the new supercar known to its engineers as the P14 and in the press as the McLaren 720S, has surfaced online today. Although reports are describing the photo above as a leak, the presence of snap-happy guests in the background suggests McLaren isn't too fussed about its new second-generation Super Series car appearing early. Very early, in fact, with the new car's official Geneva motor show debut still some six weeks away. …