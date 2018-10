VinFast, which is aiming to build Vietnam's first indigenous car, has revealed a sedan and SUV, which will be given their in-the-flesh debuts at the 2018 Paris motor show in early October. Both vehicles feature the marque's 'V' emblem high up on the grille, which is flanked by Opel-like spears that blend in with a thin strip of LED driving lights. The cars' main lighting units are hidden just above a set of faux air intakes. …