The facelifted Nissan Qashqai has been unveiled at the 2017 Geneva motor show. Externally, it's easy to tell the updated Qashqai from the one currently available in showrooms. Up front, there's a dramatically reworked front fascia with the latest version of the company's V-motion grille. There's also a new bonnet and new headlight units, which can be specified with adaptive LED lamps. …