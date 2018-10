The 2019 Skoda Kodiaq RS has finally been revealed – partially. Ahead of its full unveiling at the Paris motor show next month, the Czech brand has revealed the interior of its new performance model. Headlining the cabin are sexy sports seats with integrated headrests at the front, trimmed in Alcantara and accented with carbon-look leather on the bolsters. There's also contrasting red stitching practically everywhere, including a diamond quilt effect on the seat inserts. …