The Roewe Vision-E concept made its debut at the Shanghai motor show, and shouldn't be confused with the Skoda Vision E concept. A production car based on the Vision-E will reportedly go into production in 2018. We expect that car to lose the concept's suicide doors, and it will likely feature a toned version of both the interior and exterior. There are few concrete details about the Vision-E, except that it's meant to be a pure EV with electric motors for both the front and rear axles. …