Volkswagen has presented a sequel to the radical I.D Crozz electric crossover concept it premiered this past April in Shanghai — both of which preview the production car that’ll go on sale, with a range of up to 500km, in 2020. This 4.6-metre long (bigger than a Tiguan) coupe crossover will go on-sale at the same time as the $40k VW Golf-sized I.D EV, and two years ahead of the I.D Buzz zero-emission van, a modern take on the famous Bulli/Kombi. …