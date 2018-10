Future Mobility (FMC), a Chinese electric start-up firm, has launched its own car brand named Byton. Additionally, it has teased its first model, ahead of an official reveal at next year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The all-new EV, which is said to be a medium SUV, is scheduled to go into production in 2019 following its reveal at the 2018 Las Vegas event, and will offer a zero-emissions driving range of around 500 kilometres. …