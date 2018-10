Morgan Motor Company has teased a race-inspired version of the Aero, set to be fully unveiled at the Geneva motor show next year. Just eight examples of the "gloves off" Aero GT will be built, marking the end of Aero 8 production at Morgan's factory on Pickersleigh Road, Worcestershire. Perhaps unsurprisingly, all eight are already sold to existing customers. Each car will be developed in tandem with the owner, meaning no two will be the same. …