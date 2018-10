Ford has revealed the North American Ranger, which will begin production in Michigan late this year to capitalise on massive demand for so-called ‘midsize trucks’ — a segment up in that region by 83 per cent since 2014. The Americanised version of Australia’s second top-selling vehicle — a vehicle which was designed and developed in Victoria for the world — is said to have been put through the same torture testing as its F-150 big brother. We're sure the Melbourne team did similar years ago... …