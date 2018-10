The Acura RDX Prototype has been unveiled at the 2018 Detroit motor show, and previews the third generation version of the crossover vehicle. As with earlier Prototype models from Honda and Acura, not much will change between the show car and the production model, although we do expect the latter to feature larger wing mirrors. The five-seat RDX has a 30mm wider track, and 64mm longer wheelbase than the current model, although we don't yet know the car's exact dimensions. …