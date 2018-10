Skoda has tonight unveiled the refreshed 2018 Fabia, ahead of its full debut at the Geneva motor show in March. Although it isn't an all-new model, the fresh Fabia boasts a host of improvements over the current car, with more technology and sharper looks on offer. The refreshed supermini will be offered exclusively with three-cylinder MPI and TSI 1.0-litre engines in Europe, each in two states of tune. The MPI is offered in 44kW and 55kW trim, while the TSI is available with 70kW or 81kW. …