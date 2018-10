Peugeot has confirmed the 508 Touring will join its sedan (Fastback) stablemate in Australia next year, answering the prayers of wagon-loving buyers across the nation. Unveiled earlier this year and revealed in person at the Paris motor show, the Touring is a lighter, slicker successor to the current 508 Touring. It's built on the EMP2 platform, and tips the scales at around 70kg lighter than its predecessor. …