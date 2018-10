The new-generation Audi A6 has been teased on an online video this week, ahead of a likely debut at the Geneva motor show next month. A firm reveal date is yet to be detailed, but it appears Audi is preparing its new large car for the public very shortly – perhaps as soon as the Geneva motor show, commencing late next week. We've published plenty of spy images of the new A6, which will once again be offered in both sedan and 'Avant' wagon body styles globally. …