Abarth has unveiled a special-edition hardtop version of the 124 Spider, ahead of a full reveal in Geneva next week. Unlike the Mazda MX-5/Miata-aping soft-top on regular 124 Spiders, the GT packs a removable carbon-fibre hardtop and a number of lightweight touches around its exterior. Abarth says the roof, which weighs just 16kg, helps improve the "compactness" and torsional rigidity of the car. It's lined on the inside, and the rear glass window is equipped with proper de-mister. …