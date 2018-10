A four-door Jaguar F-Type could be somewhere in the line's future, if Jaguar's head of design gets his way. Speaking to Australian media at the Geneva motor show this week, Jaguar design director Ian Callum confessed he is fascinated by the idea of a Jaguar F-Type 'four-door coupe'. Callum also revealed that earlier engineering limitations that had precluded such an idea - similar to the above independent, speculative design by Design Q in the UK - are now gone. …