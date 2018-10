The stunning Lexus LF-C2 convertible concept is believed to offer up plenty of hints about a new drop-top from the Japanese luxury brand – but the man who designed the car, Yasuo Kajino, told CarAdvice there are no plans to push it to production. Well, not yet. Speaking at the 2014 Los Angeles auto show, Kajino, chief designer for Lexus, alluded to the car as a design study rather than a precursor to a new convertible sports car based on the new RC coupe. …