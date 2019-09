New vehicle sales in Australia dropped 1.5 per cent on the same month in 2017, with new registrations totalling 95,221 units. Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria all recorded increases, while the rest of the nation – led by a 9.7 per cent drop for the Northern Territory – was down. Coming on the back of a July in which sales dipped 7.8 per cent on last year, the result leaves the market 0.3 per cent down on 2017, with a total of 786,294 sales year-to-date.

